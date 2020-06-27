Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9315 POINTS EDGE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9315 POINTS EDGE
9315 Points Edge
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9315 Points Edge, San Antonio, TX 78250
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Easy access to 1604, hwy 151, UTSA, USAA, medical center. This home is ready for move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE have any available units?
9315 POINTS EDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9315 POINTS EDGE currently offering any rent specials?
9315 POINTS EDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 POINTS EDGE pet-friendly?
No, 9315 POINTS EDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE offer parking?
Yes, 9315 POINTS EDGE offers parking.
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9315 POINTS EDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE have a pool?
No, 9315 POINTS EDGE does not have a pool.
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE have accessible units?
No, 9315 POINTS EDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9315 POINTS EDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9315 POINTS EDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
