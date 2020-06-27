All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9315 POINTS EDGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9315 POINTS EDGE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM

9315 POINTS EDGE

9315 Points Edge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9315 Points Edge, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Easy access to 1604, hwy 151, UTSA, USAA, medical center. This home is ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 POINTS EDGE have any available units?
9315 POINTS EDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9315 POINTS EDGE currently offering any rent specials?
9315 POINTS EDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 POINTS EDGE pet-friendly?
No, 9315 POINTS EDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE offer parking?
Yes, 9315 POINTS EDGE offers parking.
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9315 POINTS EDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE have a pool?
No, 9315 POINTS EDGE does not have a pool.
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE have accessible units?
No, 9315 POINTS EDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9315 POINTS EDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9315 POINTS EDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9315 POINTS EDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio