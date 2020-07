Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments fire pit guest parking online portal trash valet

End the search for your new home at The Highline and begin living the pampered lifestyle you deserve! Our contemporary design and endless amenities have redefined apartment living and are certain to exceed your expectations. Showcasing elegant interior upgrades such as stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinetry and faux wood flooring, each one of our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes provides everything you need to bask in the lifestyle of comfort and luxury. In addition to the elegant interior features within your new apartment home, The Highline delivers a vast array of community amenities sure to please even the most discerning tastes. Whether you seek to achieve business or fitness goals - look no further than our onsite resident business center or our fully equipped state of the art fitness center, impeccably designed to keep you on the ball. Or if your preference for the day is more along the lines of leisure and relaxation, simply lounge the day away at our reso