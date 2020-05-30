All apartments in San Antonio
821 S Smith St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:15 PM

821 S Smith St

821 South Smith Street · No Longer Available
Location

821 South Smith Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Row house located off Guadalupe, square footage is approximate. Tenant responsible for utilities and property , Property Mgmt maintains yard, square footage is approximate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 S Smith St have any available units?
821 S Smith St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 821 S Smith St currently offering any rent specials?
821 S Smith St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 S Smith St pet-friendly?
No, 821 S Smith St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 821 S Smith St offer parking?
No, 821 S Smith St does not offer parking.
Does 821 S Smith St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 S Smith St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 S Smith St have a pool?
No, 821 S Smith St does not have a pool.
Does 821 S Smith St have accessible units?
No, 821 S Smith St does not have accessible units.
Does 821 S Smith St have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 S Smith St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 S Smith St have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 S Smith St does not have units with air conditioning.

