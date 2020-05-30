Rent Calculator
821 S Smith St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:15 PM
821 S Smith St
821 South Smith Street
·
No Longer Available
821 South Smith Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe
Row house located off Guadalupe, square footage is approximate. Tenant responsible for utilities and property , Property Mgmt maintains yard, square footage is approximate
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 821 S Smith St have any available units?
821 S Smith St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 821 S Smith St currently offering any rent specials?
821 S Smith St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 S Smith St pet-friendly?
No, 821 S Smith St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 821 S Smith St offer parking?
No, 821 S Smith St does not offer parking.
Does 821 S Smith St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 S Smith St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 S Smith St have a pool?
No, 821 S Smith St does not have a pool.
Does 821 S Smith St have accessible units?
No, 821 S Smith St does not have accessible units.
Does 821 S Smith St have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 S Smith St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 S Smith St have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 S Smith St does not have units with air conditioning.
