avenida guadalupe
225 Apartments for rent in Avenida Guadalupe, San Antonio, TX
4 Units Available
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1288 sqft
San Juan Square II Apartment Homes provide exceptional, affordable living experience for those wanting more.
1 Unit Available
607 S Chupaderas
607 South Chupaderas Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
955 sqft
Less than 500 feet away from De Zavala Elementary School and less than a mile away from Lanier High School. This recently updated 1/1 has an over sized bedroom and a very large living area.
1 Unit Available
2311 El Paso St
2311 El Paso Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
528 sqft
Duplex located in the Westside of San Antonio. This property is a one bedroom and one bath. Minutes from schools and all major bus lines.
12 Units Available
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,043
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1151 sqft
A fantastic urban community in the heart of the downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site valet, yoga, dog park, pool and media room. A smoke-free community.
40 Units Available
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,068
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
90 Units Available
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,093
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1175 sqft
Indoor fitness center, media lounge, demonstration kitchen and skyline views at this community right on the river. Pet-friendly environment with two bark parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Quartz counters and plank flooring.
13 Units Available
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,240
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1143 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in a historic neighborhood. Amenities include an on-site art gallery, gaming lawns and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown San Antonio in artistic Southtown.
22 Units Available
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,254
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
17 Units Available
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$761
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
58 Units Available
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$665
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
836 sqft
Inviting, pet-friendly apartment community with pools, a gym and door-to-door trash valet. Recently renovated homes in a historic building. In downtown San Antonio within minutes of the Alamo, the Pearl District and the River Walk.
147 Units Available
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1137 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.
51 Units Available
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1234 sqft
THE’68 Apartments are the premier addition to the urban scene in Downtown San Antonio and located in the middle of Hemisfair. Lake Flato Architects oriented the modern building to maximize every resident’s views and relationship to Hemisfair.
2 Units Available
Acero Southtown
333 West Cevallos Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,490
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Considering a change of address? Living in the Southtown Arts District sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Acero Southtown, we are not quite ready for our close up.
1 Unit Available
125 Adams St 2
125 Adams Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/31/20 King William area apartment - Property Id: 313290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313290 Property Id 313290 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5903719)
1 Unit Available
210 E Arsenal St. 2
210 East Arsenal Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2688 sqft
Beautiful Historic Home - Property Id: 309220 Beautiful historical home. Walking distance from river walk and Bluestar Art Complex. Newly remodeled restroom. Beautiful original hardwood floors. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
1331 South Flores
1331 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,095
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality furnishings, towels and linens; tasteful decor with custom drapes; high ceilings; maple cabinets; fully equipped kitchen; granite counters with matching granite island; stained concrete floors; stainless steel appliances; two flat screen
1 Unit Available
633 S ST MARYS
633 South Saint Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,143
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live right on the Riverwalk in gorgeous, downtown San Antonio. You will be able to walk to the Blue Star Arts Complex, the King William District and Southtown.
1 Unit Available
238 E LAMBERT ST
238 East Lambert Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
716 sqft
This completely updated 2/1 cottage has all the appliances for your convenience! Laminate flooring throughout, no carpet! Nice open floor plan. Central air and heat with ceiling fans throughout.
1 Unit Available
1115 S ALAMO ST
1115 South Alamo Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern industrial Loft available at the St. Benedicts Lofts in Southtown. Furnished & all bills paid! Natural light pours into the spacious living/dining room with floor to ceiling windows.
1 Unit Available
319 S Flores St 202
319 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Loft for Rent 1/1 bath (M202) - Property Id: 290267 Open floor plan - Hardwood floors. - 12' high ceilings. - Modern kitchens and bathroom. - Washer and Dryer connections. - Central Air Conditioning and Heat.
1 Unit Available
831 S Flores St Ste 2206
831 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Sleek & stylish condo in The Judson Candy Factory Lofts*Concrete floors, exposed beam ceilings*Open floorplan w/large living area*Beautiful kitchen w/ dark wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances*Lots of windows for great views & natural
1 Unit Available
207 E BAYLOR
207 East Baylor Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2052 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to live in the Lone Star subdivision. Only 5 min from Blue Star and 6 min to Southtown. This duplex is offering the front unit & comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Eat in kitchen, kitchen appliances included.
1 Unit Available
206 W CEVALLOS
206 West Cevallos Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
Come tour this beautiful homey rental! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. No carpet and cute backyard space! Pet restrictions do apply
1 Unit Available
414 BARRETT PL
414 Barrett Place, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
871 sqft
Come make the adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath your new home! It is within minutes of many places to shop, eat, attend school and close to downtown San Antonio!
