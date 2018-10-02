All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

6711 LOMA SECCA

6711 Loma Secca · No Longer Available
Location

6711 Loma Secca, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great home in convenient location. Easy access to 1604, IH 35 and the new Ikea store. Very clean home, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Game room could be used as 4th bedroom, Open floorplan, high ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 LOMA SECCA have any available units?
6711 LOMA SECCA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6711 LOMA SECCA currently offering any rent specials?
6711 LOMA SECCA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 LOMA SECCA pet-friendly?
No, 6711 LOMA SECCA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6711 LOMA SECCA offer parking?
Yes, 6711 LOMA SECCA offers parking.
Does 6711 LOMA SECCA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6711 LOMA SECCA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 LOMA SECCA have a pool?
No, 6711 LOMA SECCA does not have a pool.
Does 6711 LOMA SECCA have accessible units?
No, 6711 LOMA SECCA does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 LOMA SECCA have units with dishwashers?
No, 6711 LOMA SECCA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6711 LOMA SECCA have units with air conditioning?
No, 6711 LOMA SECCA does not have units with air conditioning.
