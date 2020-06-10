All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
407 BUTTERNUT BLVD
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

407 BUTTERNUT BLVD

407 Butternut Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

407 Butternut Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
Two Story Rental Home in Northwest San Antonio - Great Location! Very well maintained two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths! Right next to jogging trail, playground, duckpond and picnic/bbq area.

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1200.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

*Bills are not included
*Property has washer and dryer connections.

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your pets are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE3209834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD have any available units?
407 BUTTERNUT BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD have?
Some of 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
407 BUTTERNUT BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD offer parking?
No, 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD have a pool?
No, 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD have accessible units?
No, 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 BUTTERNUT BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio