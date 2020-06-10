407 BUTTERNUT BLVD

Amenities

Two Story Rental Home in Northwest San Antonio - Great Location! Very well maintained two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths! Right next to jogging trail, playground, duckpond and picnic/bbq area.



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $1200.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



*Bills are not included

*Property has washer and dryer connections.



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your pets are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed



