Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access carport clubhouse community garden game room yoga

Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting. Here you'll find stately heritage oaks, a manicured Village Green, an expansive Pet Park, spectacular views, and magnificent Brackenridge Park one block to the west. Yet, just moments away is The Pearl, brimming with nightlife, restaurants, and retail. This is San Antonio living at its best - urban lifestyle in a serene, green oasis. This is Urban Living Under the Oaks. Please call for an appointment today!