St Philip's College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
54 Apartments For Rent Near St Philip's College
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
91 Units Available
King William
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,099
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1175 sqft
Indoor fitness center, media lounge, demonstration kitchen and skyline views at this community right on the river. Pet-friendly environment with two bark parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Quartz counters and plank flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
51 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1107 sqft
Situated along River Walk, this development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Floor plans are open and include solar shades, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
43 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$950
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1140 sqft
New community conveniently situated near IH-35 and IH-37. Just steps away from the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Pearl District and the Riverwalk. Pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Enjoy shuffleboard and pool table.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
51 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1234 sqft
THE’68 Apartments are the premier addition to the urban scene in Downtown San Antonio and located in the middle of Hemisfair. Lake Flato Architects oriented the modern building to maximize every resident’s views and relationship to Hemisfair.
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 PM
$
21 Units Available
Lavaca
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
The Baldwin
239 Center Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1218 sqft
Upscale community in the heart of Downtown featuring a swimming pools, fitness center and pet park. Units have stainless appliances, plank flooring and tile backsplash in the kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 12:02 PM
10 Units Available
Lavaca
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$761
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
Last updated July 15 at 12:22 PM
29 Units Available
Highland Hills
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
684 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This small community is a short drive from area freeways and is near area parks, shopping, and retail. Residents benefit from ample green space and on-site parking. A balcony or patio is provided. Spacious interiors.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
3 Units Available
Government Hil
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 711 E Carson in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Antonio
215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405
215 Center Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,625
1147 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant, sophisticated living at the Vidorra in the heart of downtown San Antonio! Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condominium is now available and truly a "Must See!" Stunning wood floors throughout the all one level unit are glamorous, while also
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Dignowity Hill
1121 Lamar
1121 Lamar Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
744 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1-bathroom single family house located in the heart of Downtown San Antonio, built in 1920`s is the perfect balance between classic and modern style, urban living at its best, just minutes from River Walk,
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Lavaca
121 San Arturo Street
121 San Arturo Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1170 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Antonio. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, and fully furnished.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Antonio
1159 E Commerce St
1159 East Commerce Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
Brand New - Price included 1 Month Free Apt ID# 302 (RLNE4408785)
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Harvard Place - Eastlawn
1811 Gorman
1811 Gorman Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
784 sqft
Well maintained 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom with new appliances. There is a nearby childhood education center. Some of the fairly recent upgrades include: new central AC and heating, brand new electrical, and brand new plumbing.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Arsenal
1115 S ALAMO ST
1115 South Alamo Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern industrial Loft available at the St. Benedicts Lofts in Southtown. Furnished & all bills paid! Natural light pours into the spacious living/dining room with floor to ceiling windows.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Dignowity Hill
603 Burleson
603 Burleson Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1476 sqft
Urban living at it's finest! New home features: Stainless Appliances, granite counter tops, shiplap walls, master on first floor, open split floor plan with high ceilings. Fenced private yard with patio and covered car port.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
248 Clifford CT 1
248 Clifford Ct, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
925 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled unit, ready for occupant - Property Id: 226268 Ready for immediate occupancy .... Beautiful Unit, completely renovated ....... 2 large bedrooms, tiled bathroom with all new fixtures.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
217 Lowell St
217 Lowell Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1546 sqft
Close to Southtown - Beautifully refinished historic home, built in 1900! Close to Southtown and downtown San Antonio.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Lavaca
130 LAVACA ST
130 Lavaca Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1288 sqft
Best of Both Worlds... Beautiful BASSE (1910) Historic Home in the heart of downtown San Antonio, featuring Hard Wood Floors w/2 BdRms/1 Bath, w/a Formal/Dining area; Within walking distance to the Riverwalk, LaVillita, Henry B.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Dignowity Hill
519 N Monumental
519 North Monumental Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
City View, Furnished 1 BDR - Property Id: 113395 UTILITIES PAID!!! Short term OK. 2nd story 1 bdr apartment in historic home close to downtown! Fully furnished, new king bed, sectional, kitchen/dining area with awesome city skyline view.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Antonio
610 E Market St
610 East Market Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,300
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living life with endless possibilities in the norm for residents of the Alteza. Elevated on the 26th floor of the Grand Hyatt Hotel this spacious condo offers unmatched services & amenities.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Arena District
828 S Walters
828 South Walters Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
878 sqft
- Newly Renovated Duplex in Denver Heights. 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Close to the Riverwalk, Downtown San Antonio, Restaurants, Shopping, with easy access to Major Freeways. Home has Central AC and Security Camera.