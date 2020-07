Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage online portal package receiving accessible on-site laundry e-payments guest parking lobby playground trash valet

Welcome to The Jax Apartments, we are under new ownership and management, and inspiring changes are ahead. We provide residents with beautifully renovated 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes in San Antonio, Texas. The Jax Apartments is conveniently located minutes away from the best retail, dining, and entertainment at Huebner Oaks Shopping Center and The Shops at La Cantera. We are nearby USAA Headquarters and The South Texas Medical Center making it the ideal place to live for working professionals. Additionally, The Jax Apartments is centrally located near the University of Texas, San Antonio making it an excellent option for students. Each apartment comes with a fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, wood-inspired flooring, washer and dryer connections and so much more! Our sparking pool and spacious fitness center is a hit with our residents and our furry friends enjoy their tree-covered bark park just as much! Want to learn more about our property? Give us a call today and swin