willshire terrace
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:56 PM
277 Apartments for rent in Willshire Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Alcove at Alamo Heights our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of our competition! Our one, two- and three-bedroom floorplans are perfect for any lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$640
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
1000 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
622 BYRNES DR
622 Byrnes Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1410 sqft
Renovated 3/2, excellent condition located in quiet '09 neighborhood. Central location, minutes to Central Market, Ft. Sam, everything.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
438 SUMNER DR
438 Sumner Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
816 sqft
Cute corner lot home in excellent condition. 2.1 baths in 78209. Huge back yard. Hardwood flooring and lighting all throughout. Property has a one-car garage with hookups for washer/dryer. New water heater and windows.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
615 Rittiman Road
615 Rittiman Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1368 sqft
Classy and classic...this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home presents the best qualities at the right price! Original hardwood floors restored to their natural beauty, new "paint colors of the year" inside and out, all details were carefully selected.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
507 EXETER RD
507 Exeter Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1618 sqft
Charming top floor unit duplex centrally located in Alamo Heights. Enjoy the open floor plan in this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Spacious bedrooms. Alamo Heights Schools, located near shopping and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Willshire Terrace
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
15 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$927
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1123 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
9 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
140 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
6 Units Available
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
975 sqft
This property dates back to the 1950s when it was a spacious resort and it just finished a complete renovation to bring back that old charm of open space and vintage but modern living spaces.
Last updated June 29 at 04:28am
3 Units Available
Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place, Alamo Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1109 sqft
Arcadia is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$794
500 sqft
Stop by The Bowie Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one bedroom apartment, The Bowie Apartments has what you’re looking for.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
232 E FAIR OAKS PL
232 East Fair Oaks Place, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
LOCATION....City of Alamo Heights amenities & walking distance to A.H.H.S. and Sunset Ridge Shopping Center. Charming, cozy cottage with updated kitchen & master bath & TWO living areas; Bath #2 is "SPLIT" and features shower only + laundry area.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
88 OAKWELL FARMS PKWY
88 Oakwell Farms Parkway, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1837 sqft
Exceptional and well card for garden home in the desirable and gated community of Oakwell Farms Subdivision. Wood floors, plantation shutters throughout, this lovely home offers an open floor plan, high ceilings and natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
134 Oakwell Farms Pkwy
134 Oakwell Farms Parkway, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1852 sqft
Very Open floorplan full of natural light. This Three bedroom offers large bedrooms and closets. Wood laminate and satillo tile flooring throughout with no carpeting. Outside private garden area for entertaining.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
33 LYNN BATTS
33 Lynn Batts Lane, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$802
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An awesome lifestyle awaits you in the Alamo Heights area. Enjoy quick access to I-410, I-35, Starbucks and the trails at Salado Creek. Lounge poolside under a cabana, take your pup to the on-site dog park or work up a sweat in the fitness studio.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5401 N NEW BRAUNFELS AVE
5401 N New Braunfels Ave, Alamo Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2528 sqft
Very unique 3 story condo in prime location in Alamo Heights close to shopping, downtown, riverwalk, The Pearl, and so much more! Property is located right on the corner of N. New Braunfels and Chichester Place.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
349 Irvington Drive
349 Irvington Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1750 sqft
Thank you for your interest in 349 Irvington. For lease at $2,300. Located in Terrell Heights and in Alamo Heights school district.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3333 OAKWELL CT.
3333 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover what you've been missing in apartment living! This community has it all! You will feel like you have a sports club at your fingertips with access to a dry sauna, lighted tennis courts, an indoor spa, indoor racquetball, lockers, showers, a
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
339 Brees Blvd
339 Brees Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
*Charming home with 2 bedrooms +den/study in Terrell Heights*Wood flooring & tile throughout*Refrigerator included as-is, and is not warranted*Alamo Heights ISD schools*Centrally located, with convenient access to 410, Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2802 BENT BOW DR
2802 Bent Bow Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1540 sqft
Located in Alamo Heights, near Ft Sam and Downtown. Next to neighborhood park, wide streets, mature trees. Thank You for you Inquiry on our listing!
