Trinity
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
102 Apartments For Rent Near Trinity
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
22 Units Available
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,257
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes in a pet-friendly community with bike storage, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour gym. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private patios, and walk-in closets. Close to downtown San Antonio.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
51 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1107 sqft
Situated along River Walk, this development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Floor plans are open and include solar shades, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
140 Units Available
Alamo Heights
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
39 Units Available
Tobin Hill
Southline
226 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1072 sqft
Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today with our staff live from Southline Residences from the comfort of your home! Vibrant. Chic. Luxurious.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
30 Units Available
Tobin Hill
Can Plant
503 Avenue A, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,375
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,337
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1160 sqft
Located in the historic Pearl neighborhood, this community has a 24-hour gym, game room, pool, and bike storage area. Units have washer/dryer, granite counters, and extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$950
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1203 sqft
New community conveniently situated near IH-35 and IH-37. Just steps away from the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Pearl District and the Riverwalk. Pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Enjoy shuffleboard and pool table.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
33 Units Available
Mahncke Park
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,108
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1466 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
24 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,597
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,704
2106 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
22 Units Available
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Premium apartments with pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy free internet in gathering areas. Work at the media center. Take a swim in the pool. Shop, dine, and socialize at nearby Pearl Brewery.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,164
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1090 sqft
Situated on the San Antonio River Walk. Urban apartments with chef-inspired kitchens in a community with a pool deck, rooftop lounge, fitness center and VIP party lounge. Residents enjoy direct access to water taxis.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,179
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1157 sqft
Off I-35 and I-37. True luxury living in Downtown San Antonio. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated green community, luxury amenities. Resort-style oasis pool, yoga room, 24-hour gym, community garden and much more. Interiors offer bathtubs, fully-equipped kitchens and granite counters. Easy access to Highway 281 and outdoor recreation.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,123
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1233 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
6 Units Available
Monte Vista
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
534 sqft
205 E. Huisache Ave #201 Available 05/16/20 New Remodel! Best Prices in Monte Vista! St. Mary's.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$761
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
6 Units Available
Monte Vista
French Place
109 W French Pl, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
865 sqft
French Place Apartments in San Antonio, TX offer a bit of New Orleans style in Texas. Colorful balconies and charming brick compose the exterior, while interiors are updated for modern needs.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
2 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,781
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,140
2194 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
4 Units Available
Olmos Park Terrace
Contour
1515 Contour Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
924 sqft
Contour Gardens is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
3 Units Available
Government Hil
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 711 E Carson in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
2 Units Available
Tobin Hill
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
580 sqft
Newly Renovated! - Just around the corner from San Antonio College! Minutes from downtown! We offer fully upgrading apartments, new floors, countertops, designer fixtures, and new black appliance packages.
Last updated June 29 at 04:28 AM
2 Units Available
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
675 sqft
Contour Gardens is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
2 Units Available
Monte Vista
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Belknap Arms in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 29 at 04:28 AM
3 Units Available
Alamo Heights
Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place, Alamo Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1109 sqft
Arcadia is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.