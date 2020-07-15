Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
35 Apartments For Rent Near UTSA
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
43 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$965
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
52 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
$
166 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
36 Units Available
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1305 sqft
Eco-friendly community with easy access to I-10. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with hardwood cabinetry and bedrooms with ceiling fans. Select apartments boast large balconies and Hill Country views. On-site pool with swim-up bar.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1146 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from IH-10 and Loop 1604. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers car wash area, 24-hour gym, pool, parking and BBQ.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
31 Units Available
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$985
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1328 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,015
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
26 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
21 Units Available
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1107 sqft
Great location, within minutes of San Antonio's best shops and restaurants. Apartments feature granite countertops, crown molding and tile backsplash. Community includes pool, fitness center and dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
You will love the good life at Savannah Oaks, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near major employers and universities are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
20 Units Available
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home-like apartment community features designer touches like farm sinks, a resort-like pool, intrusion alarms and a dog-grooming station. In Northwest San Antonio near the Loop. I-10 and Hwy 16 gets you to downtown within minutes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
27 Units Available
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
837 sqft
Chase Hill Apartments in San Antonio feature classic Texas styling on the exterior and updated interiors with hardwood flooring. Private balconies allow you to relax in the fresh air.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
24 Units Available
College Park
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
968 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Come home to stylish design and lush surroundings at Montecito.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include a gym, poolside cabanas, and a Starbucks coffee bar. The one- to three-bedroom apartment home interiors feature wood floors, granite countertops and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to TX-1604 Loop and Interstate 10.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
College Park
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$670
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$585
1111 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$580
1731 sqft
Tetro Student Village features luxury off-campus apartments near the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA), conveniently located directly across the street from campus and the first stop on the UTSA shuttle route.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
8415 Eagle Peak 1
8415 Eagle Peak, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2050 sqft
8415 Eagle Peak - Beautiful 3/2 /2 single level home in the Arbor at Sonoma Ranch. Garden tub, separate shower, all tile floors, covered patio, energy efficient, formal dining area, eat in kitchen, large family room and huge pantry.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5620 Presidio Parkway
5620 Presidio Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
672 sqft
New level of premium living. Enter a world where every aspect of life achieves the highest level of style, comfort and beauty.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hunter's Chase
7523 Corian Park Dr
7523 Corian Park Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 310505 Newly remodeled three bedroom house, minutes away from UTSA and Medical Center, available July 1st, 2020. Close to shopping and 1604.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Hunter's Chase
7327 BLUESTONE RD
7327 Bluestone Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Features include ceramic tile floors in living, kitchen and hallways**carpet in bedrooms**Master bedroom with walk in closet**1 car garage**walking distance to pool, bbq area, tennis courts, etc.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Hills and Dales
15503 GREY FOX TER
15503 Grey Fox Ter, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1753 sqft
Mile-Wide Views! Nestled on a greenbelt lot where Mother Nature is the major developer. This Pulte Built Orleans one story plan is the builders most popular plan. Features 3 bedrooms + study with 2 dining areas.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
7535 Rainlilly Cove
7535 Rain Lilly Cove, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2221 sqft
Beautiful and extensively remodeled home;Soaring ceilings, Premium touches with granite counter-tops,new cabinets,matching stainless GE appliances,custom American Standard stainless sink,wainscoting and crown molding,new light fixtures & bath
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
4839 WESLEYAN ST
4839 Wesleyan Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1894 sqft
***CUTE, CLEAN & READY FOR FAST MOVE-IN! Backyard garden oasis situated on oversized cul-de-sac lot for privacy. 3 bedrooms; 2 full baths; 2 car garage. Extra living area overlooks back yard and can be great study or playroom. Easy care flooring.