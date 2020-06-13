/
floresville
3 Apartments for rent in Floresville, TX📍
Oakland Hills Apartments
386 Paloma Dr, Floresville, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1316 sqft
Nestled in Floresville, Texas, Oakland Hills Apartments is a wonderful community that boasts classic styling, incredible amenities, and a serene setting. At Oakland Hills Apartments, our community supplies a continuous rhythm of energy and style.
112 LONE OAK DR
112 Lone Oak Dr, Floresville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1249 sqft
Tucked away off the main road, yet close to everything. Large spacious units with open kitchens. Patio or balcony with storage.
1408 8TH ST
1408 8th St, Floresville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1262 sqft
Cute 3/1.5 in the heart of Floresville. Open living and kitchen area. AC unit in all bedrooms. Large kitchen, utility room inside. Great location, easy access to Hwy 181. New vinyl flooring. No pets allowed.
550 Hospital Boulevard - 0
550 Hospital Blvd, Floresville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
776 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Screening criteria located at www.rehomingtexas.com. Some pet restrictions, 25lbs or less, small breeds only, one pet per apartment, no puppies. Call for details.
