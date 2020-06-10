9 Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, TX

/
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1305 Live Oak St Unit B
1305 Live Oak St, Pleasanton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live Oak St. - Pleasanton - $950/month ($950 security deposit) 2/2 duplex, vaulted ceilings, fenced in yard great for pets, 2 car garage, full-size washer/dryer connections.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
545 Bensdale Rd Unit B
545 Bensdale Rd, Pleasanton, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
660 sqft
Bensdale - Pleasanton - $600/month ($1000 deposit can be made in multiple payments) Furnished 1-bedroom duplex unit; washer/dryer connections; please call our office to schedule a viewing.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
512 Dossey St Unit 103
512 Dossey St, Pleasanton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
874 sqft
Dossey - Pleasanton - $900/month ($900 deposit can be made in multiple payments) 2/1 duplex unit built in 2017; ceramic tile flooring throughout, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1040 Commerce St
1040 Commerce St, Pleasanton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
ENJOY YOUR STAY at EAGLE FORD LODGING - located in the Texas town of Pleasanton, about a half hour drive from Downtown San Antonio.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
420 Phillips Rd
420 Phillips Rd, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1456 sqft
Phillips Rd - Pleasanton - $2000/month ($2000 deposit) 3/1 remodeled home, lots of mature shade trees, fenced-in yard. Rental rate includes right to graze 20+/- acres. Additional 50 +/- acres may be included in lease for an extra $150/mo.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
219 Circle Ct
219 Circle Ct, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1679 sqft
The pop of color on the front door pulls you in. Beautiful floors throughout. High ceilings in the living area lets in lots of light and add to the open feeling of this townhouse. Gorgeous counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
221 Circle Ct
221 Circle Court Drive, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1679 sqft
The pop of color on the front door pulls you in. Beautiful floors throughout. High ceilings in the living area lets in lots of light and add to the open feeling of this townhouse. Gorgeous counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
217 Circle Ct
217 Circle Court Drive, Atascosa County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Price reduction! Move In Special! Qualify, sign a 13 month lease , and get first month rent free! The pop of color on the front door pulls you in. Beautiful floors throughout.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2985 N State Highway 16
2985 N State Highway 16, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
3046 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms and half bath. Master Bedroom downstairs, Master Bath has Jacuzzi Tub, separate shower, double vanity ....
