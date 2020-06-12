/
/
fredericksburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Fredericksburg, TX📍
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1002 Henrietta St.
1002 Henrietta Street, Fredericksburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1546 sqft
1002 Henrietta St. Available 07/01/20 Location !!!! - Very well maintained three bedrooms two bathrooms brick home. Setting a treed on a corner lot. This property is minutes from all the amenities in Fredericksburg.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2150 Hedgestone
2150 Hedgestone, Fredericksburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2237 sqft
Stone Ridge Property - Three bedrooms 2 bathrooms in prestigious Stone Ridge neighborhood. Tile flooring in main living areas and bath areas. the three bedrooms have carpeting. Open floor plan, kitchen with granite counters, cozy breakfast nook.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Sunset
810 Sunset Street, Fredericksburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1086 sqft
Great Location - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in quaint neighborhood. Features updated kitchen with small island. Easy care tile flooring throughout the home. Main bath has large was walk-in shower. The Master bedroom has an en suite half bath.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
125 San Antonio St
125 West San Antonio Street, Fredericksburg, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Historic landmark Meinhardt-Pfeil home. Classic 2 story limestone rock residence built in 1850 on a central, deep corner lot. In 1926 part of living area was used as Blacksmith shop and later the owner opened a soda water factory here.
1 of 12
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
619 Paintbrush Hollow
619 Paintbrush Hollow Street, Fredericksburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1662 sqft
Great Space !!! - Very well maintained 3/2 brick home located in a cul-de-sac. Open concept floorplan, sunroom, and eat-in kitchen. Dishwasher, electric stove, refrigerator plus high-efficiency washer and dryer are included.
Results within 1 mile of Fredericksburg
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1111 Kneese Rd
1111 Kneese Road, Gillespie County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,350
3791 sqft
Town & country living minutes from historic Fredericksburg. Custom built hill country limestone on 2.5 acs. This unique country estate features 5 bds., 5 ba., and office.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fredericksburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,290.
Some of the colleges located in the Fredericksburg area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fredericksburg from include San Antonio, Boerne, Marble Falls, Fair Oaks Ranch, and Bulverde.