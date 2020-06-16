255 E RAMPART DR

255 East Rampart Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216 Uptown Loop
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
hardwood floors
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Second floor condo(Unit 209) behind North Star Mall. Small complex with courtyard in the middle. Gated with 2 assigned parking spots. Walking distance to bus. Wood floors, all appliances included. Split bedroom plan. All pets welcome !!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
