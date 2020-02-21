All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

203 Rockhill Dr

203 Rockhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 Rockhill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
FAMILY HOME IN ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. - Gorgeously-Updated Home on Corner Lot on Beautiful Rockhill Dr * 4 beds, 4.5 baths, w/ Dual Downstairs Master Suites, Hardwood Flooring Throughout * Show-Stopping Kitchen w/ Viking & Sub-Zero Appliances * Ensuite Bathroom in Each Bedroom w/ Marble Tile, Designer Finishes * Open Living Leads to Study, Dining, & Laundry Room * Upstairs Landing w/ Built-In Desk * Large Deck in Low-Maintenance Backyard * Alamo Heights ISD, Close to Shopping & Restaurants, Walk to Woodridge Elementary

(RLNE4933657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Rockhill Dr have any available units?
203 Rockhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Rockhill Dr have?
Some of 203 Rockhill Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Rockhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
203 Rockhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Rockhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Rockhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 203 Rockhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 203 Rockhill Dr offers parking.
Does 203 Rockhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Rockhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Rockhill Dr have a pool?
No, 203 Rockhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 203 Rockhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 203 Rockhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Rockhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Rockhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
