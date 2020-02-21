203 Rockhill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

FAMILY HOME IN ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. - Gorgeously-Updated Home on Corner Lot on Beautiful Rockhill Dr * 4 beds, 4.5 baths, w/ Dual Downstairs Master Suites, Hardwood Flooring Throughout * Show-Stopping Kitchen w/ Viking & Sub-Zero Appliances * Ensuite Bathroom in Each Bedroom w/ Marble Tile, Designer Finishes * Open Living Leads to Study, Dining, & Laundry Room * Upstairs Landing w/ Built-In Desk * Large Deck in Low-Maintenance Backyard * Alamo Heights ISD, Close to Shopping & Restaurants, Walk to Woodridge Elementary



(RLNE4933657)