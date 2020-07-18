Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 12719 Thomas Sumter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12719 Thomas Sumter St
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12719 Thomas Sumter St
12719 Thomas Sumter St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
12719 Thomas Sumter St, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious one story home in an established neighborhood. Large living area with fireplace and open eat in kitchen area. Large backyard with covered patio and mature trees. Schedule your showing today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12719 Thomas Sumter St have any available units?
12719 Thomas Sumter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12719 Thomas Sumter St have?
Some of 12719 Thomas Sumter St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12719 Thomas Sumter St currently offering any rent specials?
12719 Thomas Sumter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 Thomas Sumter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12719 Thomas Sumter St is pet friendly.
Does 12719 Thomas Sumter St offer parking?
No, 12719 Thomas Sumter St does not offer parking.
Does 12719 Thomas Sumter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12719 Thomas Sumter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 Thomas Sumter St have a pool?
No, 12719 Thomas Sumter St does not have a pool.
Does 12719 Thomas Sumter St have accessible units?
No, 12719 Thomas Sumter St does not have accessible units.
Does 12719 Thomas Sumter St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12719 Thomas Sumter St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio