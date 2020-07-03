7333 Avalon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

One of the best on the block. Great single story home. Updated: install wood floor, appliances, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Split bedrooms, quiet neighborhood, solar screen, pool and patio. Walking distance to elementary school and community park. Private patio and pool with spa. This is well taken care house and need someone who can do the same. The requirement: 3 x rental income, the tenant be able to service the pool at regular basis. driver license copy and most recent pay stub required.