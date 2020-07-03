All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:48 PM

7333 Avalon Drive

7333 Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7333 Avalon Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
One of the best on the block. Great single story home. Updated: install wood floor, appliances, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Split bedrooms, quiet neighborhood, solar screen, pool and patio. Walking distance to elementary school and community park. Private patio and pool with spa. This is well taken care house and need someone who can do the same. The requirement: 3 x rental income, the tenant be able to service the pool at regular basis. driver license copy and most recent pay stub required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7333 Avalon Drive have any available units?
7333 Avalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7333 Avalon Drive have?
Some of 7333 Avalon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7333 Avalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7333 Avalon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7333 Avalon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7333 Avalon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7333 Avalon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7333 Avalon Drive offers parking.
Does 7333 Avalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7333 Avalon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7333 Avalon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7333 Avalon Drive has a pool.
Does 7333 Avalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 7333 Avalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7333 Avalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7333 Avalon Drive has units with dishwashers.

