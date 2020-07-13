Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill 24hr maintenance hot tub

What do comfort, convenience, and an upscale lifestyle all have in common? The Wellington at Willow Bend! Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer everything you need to keep pace with your busy lifestyle, without cramping up your wallet or requiring long travels to reach all the areas you visit the most. Major employers are nearby and include Frito Lay, Pepsi-Co and Wells Fargo, and a quick and easy commute will get you to hundreds of the most popular restaurants, shops, and parks in the city. Our Plano apartments for rent are pet-friendly, too!



Ultimate Urban Oasis of Apartments in West Plano



Within your apartment and in the community just steps from your door, you’ll be surrounded by all the finest amenities and features available in the neighborhood. Enjoy in-home additions like walk-in closets, fireplaces, washers and dryers, and wood plank floors. Step outside and access our swimming pool and sundeck, business center, playground, fitness center, and our clubhouse with