All apartments in Plano
Find more places like The Wellington at Willow Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
The Wellington at Willow Bend
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

The Wellington at Willow Bend

3200 Parkwood Blvd · (972) 362-2030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3200 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX 75093

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1126 · Avail. Jul 25

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 0426 · Avail. Jul 29

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 0514 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1234 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 0912 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 0428 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0910 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Wellington at Willow Bend.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
24hr maintenance
hot tub
What do comfort, convenience, and an upscale lifestyle all have in common? The Wellington at Willow Bend! Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer everything you need to keep pace with your busy lifestyle, without cramping up your wallet or requiring long travels to reach all the areas you visit the most. Major employers are nearby and include Frito Lay, Pepsi-Co and Wells Fargo, and a quick and easy commute will get you to hundreds of the most popular restaurants, shops, and parks in the city. Our Plano apartments for rent are pet-friendly, too!

Ultimate Urban Oasis of Apartments in West Plano

Within your apartment and in the community just steps from your door, you’ll be surrounded by all the finest amenities and features available in the neighborhood. Enjoy in-home additions like walk-in closets, fireplaces, washers and dryers, and wood plank floors. Step outside and access our swimming pool and sundeck, business center, playground, fitness center, and our clubhouse with

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open parking: included in lease, Carport: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Wellington at Willow Bend have any available units?
The Wellington at Willow Bend has 10 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does The Wellington at Willow Bend have?
Some of The Wellington at Willow Bend's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Wellington at Willow Bend currently offering any rent specials?
The Wellington at Willow Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Wellington at Willow Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, The Wellington at Willow Bend is pet friendly.
Does The Wellington at Willow Bend offer parking?
Yes, The Wellington at Willow Bend offers parking.
Does The Wellington at Willow Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Wellington at Willow Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Wellington at Willow Bend have a pool?
Yes, The Wellington at Willow Bend has a pool.
Does The Wellington at Willow Bend have accessible units?
Yes, The Wellington at Willow Bend has accessible units.
Does The Wellington at Willow Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Wellington at Willow Bend has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Wellington at Willow Bend?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity