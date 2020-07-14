Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access internet cafe media room package receiving

Located right in the heart of beautiful downtown Plano, TX, Junction 15 offers luxury apartments in a neighborhood with a rich history. Whether you’re looking for a studio, one, two, or three-bedroom home, we have a variety of floor plans to ensure that you can find your perfect fit. Each of our pet-friendly Plano apartments features an attractive black and white granite countertops, a full-size washer and dryer, and wood-style flooring.



Our residents also enjoy access to a whole host of exclusive amenities. Pick up the essentials at our first -floor on-site retail shops, work up a sweat in our 24-hour fitness club, or go for a swim in our resort-style pool. Our beautifully landscaped courtyard features grills, a TV and lounge space, and complimentary Wi-Fi access to keep you connected.



This area has been repeatedly recognized as one of the nation’s best places to live, and when you visit our apartments in Plano, TX, you’ll see why. Whether you’re exploring the local farmer’s market, spending the afternoon at Haggard Park, or grabbing a bite to eat at one of the city’s award-winning restaurants, Plano offers a unique combination of modern convenience and historic charm. Stop by anytime — we’d love to show you around.