Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Junction 15

930 E 15th St · (214) 220-8953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

930 E 15th St, Plano, TX 75074
Downtown Plano

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 244 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Unit 265 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Unit 336 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 259 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 362 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$1,683

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,788

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Junction 15.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
internet cafe
media room
package receiving
Located right in the heart of beautiful downtown Plano, TX, Junction 15 offers luxury apartments in a neighborhood with a rich history. Whether you’re looking for a studio, one, two, or three-bedroom home, we have a variety of floor plans to ensure that you can find your perfect fit. Each of our pet-friendly Plano apartments features an attractive black and white granite countertops, a full-size washer and dryer, and wood-style flooring.

Our residents also enjoy access to a whole host of exclusive amenities. Pick up the essentials at our first -floor on-site retail shops, work up a sweat in our 24-hour fitness club, or go for a swim in our resort-style pool. Our beautifully landscaped courtyard features grills, a TV and lounge space, and complimentary Wi-Fi access to keep you connected.

This area has been repeatedly recognized as one of the nation’s best places to live, and when you visit our apartments in Plano, TX, you’ll see why. Whether you’re exploring the local farmer’s market, spending the afternoon at Haggard Park, or grabbing a bite to eat at one of the city’s award-winning restaurants, Plano offers a unique combination of modern convenience and historic charm. Stop by anytime — we’d love to show you around.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $165 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $395 per pet (Pet DNA included)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (unreserved), $75/month (reserved).
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $40-$75/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Junction 15 have any available units?
Junction 15 has 28 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Junction 15 have?
Some of Junction 15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Junction 15 currently offering any rent specials?
Junction 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Junction 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, Junction 15 is pet friendly.
Does Junction 15 offer parking?
Yes, Junction 15 offers parking.
Does Junction 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Junction 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Junction 15 have a pool?
Yes, Junction 15 has a pool.
Does Junction 15 have accessible units?
No, Junction 15 does not have accessible units.
Does Junction 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Junction 15 has units with dishwashers.

