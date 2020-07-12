/
willow bend
155 Apartments for rent in Willow Bend, Plano, TX
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
26 Units Available
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1461 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
21 Units Available
The Parker
4701 Charles Pl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,391
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1433 sqft
Sleek townhomes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and spacious designs. Parking available on site. Community amenities include a gym and fitness center. Close to Gleneagles Country Club. Near Preston Towne Crossing for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
71 Units Available
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1210 sqft
Three courtyards with tucked away grill areas, hammocks. Designer homes with track lighting, black and stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile or faux wood flooring in kitchens and baths. Immeidate access to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedrooms in gated access community off highway 289, close to Centennial Elementary School. Fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site. Carport parking available.
Results within 1 mile of Willow Bend
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
22 Units Available
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1850 sqft
Cushioned lounge seating in poolside cabanas. Resident clubhouse with foosball, shuffleboard. Windows on at least two sides of all homes for abundant natural light. Walk to shopping and dining at LakeSide Market.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
25 Units Available
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,074
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,231
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1125 sqft
Large pool with lap lanes and sun shelf. Well-equipped fitness center with cardio machines, kettlebells, and other strength-training equipment. Garden parking for residents. Interior windows stretch nearly wall-to-wall for plenty of natural light. Immediate access to Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1270 sqft
Home-style one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, internet cafe. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1307 sqft
Resort-style pool with a hot tub and lounge areas. Homes include great design and easy access to scenic walking trails. Easily reachable tollways and turnpikes to access the city.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1098 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring high ceilings and full appliances. Pool, state-of-the- art gym on-site. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway to the Metroplex, The Shops at Willow Bend, Legacy Town Center and Stonebriar.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
960 sqft
Preston Park Village and Eldorado Park are both convenient to this property. Community amenities include a pool, covered parking and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1076 sqft
On-site management, maintenance, and laundry facilities. Covered parking included. Wooden picnic deck. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1114 sqft
Premium apartments on Texas State Highway 289, just footsteps from a bus stop. Apartments come with bathtub, dishwasher and air conditioning. Game room, media room and business center on the complex.
Results within 5 miles of Willow Bend
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
153 Units Available
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$923
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1204 sqft
There's over 30,000 feet of retail and dining area on this property's ground floor. The green community offers a wine room, sauna, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
53 Units Available
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road, Plano, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1279 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
28 Units Available
Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1194 sqft
Yards from Keller Springs Road and Knoll Trail Drive. Stylish apartments include modern kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, dog park and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
125 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$885
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1151 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
65 Units Available
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$968
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1229 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,087
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1090 sqft
Brand new homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and central air. Fully furnished. Community highlights include a business center, pool and barbecue area. By Stonebriar Centre for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
74 Units Available
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1908 sqft
Newly constructed apartment homes near Midway and Park, with easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Choice of color schemes, plus wood flooring, in-unit laundry and built-in desks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
974 sqft
Our beautiful gated community offers unexpected value in one of North Dallas’ most sought after locations, just one block west of Preston Road on Frankford within easy walking distance to restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
60 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1416 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1073 sqft
Connections for full-sized washer/dryer, plus on-site laundry facility. In-home options like built-in bookshelves, fireplaces, French doors. Immediate access to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
