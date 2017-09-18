7105 Sharps Drive

Amenities

Super home offers newly remodeled kitchen with soft close cabinets & drawers, quartz counters & back-splash*SS appliances**Recent interior & exterior paint, blinds, ceiling fans and fixtures all updated**Large master suite with jetted garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Backyard oasis with 8 ft B on B fence, covered patio, sparkling pool and all outdoor furniture included**3 spacious secondary sleeping rooms up with over-sized guest bathroom**Fridge*washer*dryer provided**Lawn maintenance provided by owner**