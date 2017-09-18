All apartments in Plano
7105 Sharps Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:52 AM

7105 Sharps Drive

7105 Sharps Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7105 Sharps Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super home offers newly remodeled kitchen with soft close cabinets & drawers, quartz counters & back-splash*SS appliances**Recent interior & exterior paint, blinds, ceiling fans and fixtures all updated**Large master suite with jetted garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Backyard oasis with 8 ft B on B fence, covered patio, sparkling pool and all outdoor furniture included**3 spacious secondary sleeping rooms up with over-sized guest bathroom**Fridge*washer*dryer provided**Lawn maintenance provided by owner**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 Sharps Drive have any available units?
7105 Sharps Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7105 Sharps Drive have?
Some of 7105 Sharps Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 Sharps Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7105 Sharps Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 Sharps Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7105 Sharps Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7105 Sharps Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7105 Sharps Drive offers parking.
Does 7105 Sharps Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7105 Sharps Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 Sharps Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7105 Sharps Drive has a pool.
Does 7105 Sharps Drive have accessible units?
No, 7105 Sharps Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 Sharps Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7105 Sharps Drive has units with dishwashers.

