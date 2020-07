Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance car wash area carport courtyard e-payments internet access online portal pool table

Old Shepard Place brings together classic styling and an exciting combination of features to create an exceptional environment to call home. You’ll find the features of our one and two-bedroom apartments most fitting to your lifestyle. Old Shepard Place offers you a Preston Road address in one of Plano’s most prestigious neighborhoods. Nearby, you’ll find lovely country clubs, great restaurants, and convenient shopping. The North Dallas Tollway and FM 544 offer easy access to Plano and North Dallas including the Galleria, major employers and downtown. If you appreciate quality, comfort and convenience, we invite you to Old Shepard Place.