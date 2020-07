Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub trash valet car charging e-payments

Experience the best of detached apartment living, complete with no upstairs neighbors, no shared walls, grand 10-foot ceilings, and private backyards. Horizon at Premier is truly the best of both worlds – combining the freedom of mortgage-free living, with the perks of a private home community. Our open and airy one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans feature high-end finishes like hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops, and in-home washers and dryers. At Horizon at Premier, our gated neighborhood boasts luxurious amenities including a resort-style pool and spa, an on-site management team, and maintenance-free landscaping. Leased living has never looked this good. Schedule your own private tour today…we can’t wait to welcome you home to luxury living at Horizon at Premier!