4607 Penelope Lane

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

A beautiful freshly painted with new stain cabinets townhouse in a quiet area yet minutes away

from Dallas North Tollway and 121. Exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Open concept floor plan consists

of living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor with new wood look porcelain tiles.

Spacious master bedroom with seated windows as well as his and hers closets on the second floor.

The oversized gameroom and secondary bedroom on the second floor with freshly cleaned carpet.

Community pool is easily accessible within walking distance. Low maintenance lifestyle with close

proximity to shopping area, restaurants, and easy access to highways. This awesome home is a MUST SEE!