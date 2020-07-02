All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4607 Penelope Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:47 AM

4607 Penelope Lane

4607 Penelope Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4607 Penelope Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
A beautiful freshly painted with new stain cabinets townhouse in a quiet area yet minutes away
from Dallas North Tollway and 121. Exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Open concept floor plan consists
of living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor with new wood look porcelain tiles.
Spacious master bedroom with seated windows as well as his and hers closets on the second floor.
The oversized gameroom and secondary bedroom on the second floor with freshly cleaned carpet.
Community pool is easily accessible within walking distance. Low maintenance lifestyle with close
proximity to shopping area, restaurants, and easy access to highways. This awesome home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 Penelope Lane have any available units?
4607 Penelope Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 Penelope Lane have?
Some of 4607 Penelope Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 Penelope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Penelope Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Penelope Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4607 Penelope Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4607 Penelope Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4607 Penelope Lane offers parking.
Does 4607 Penelope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 Penelope Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Penelope Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4607 Penelope Lane has a pool.
Does 4607 Penelope Lane have accessible units?
No, 4607 Penelope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Penelope Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 Penelope Lane has units with dishwashers.

