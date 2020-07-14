All apartments in Plano
Custer Park
Custer Park

3400 Custer Rd · (972) 236-5895
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fee Reduction
Waiving application, admin and deposit. $100 Down if approved goes towards first months rent.
Rent Special
1/2 Deposit only on 1 bedroom vacant apartments!
Location

3400 Custer Rd, Plano, TX 75023

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1X1-1

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

1X1-2

$987

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

1x1-3

$1,104

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2X1-1

$1,099

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

2X2-1

$1,262

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

2x2-2

$1,411

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Custer Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Custer Park has newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Stylish interiors make for a decadent living environment. We also have a diverse selection of amenities and a convenient location. Apply for one of our Plano apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $150-$250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed.
Parking Details: Carports are $20., Open parking available for residents and visitors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Custer Park have any available units?
Custer Park offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $899 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,099. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Custer Park have?
Some of Custer Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Custer Park currently offering any rent specials?
Custer Park is offering the following rent specials: Waiving application, admin and deposit. $100 Down if approved goes towards first months rent.
Is Custer Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Custer Park is pet friendly.
Does Custer Park offer parking?
Yes, Custer Park offers parking.
Does Custer Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Custer Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Custer Park have a pool?
Yes, Custer Park has a pool.
Does Custer Park have accessible units?
No, Custer Park does not have accessible units.
Does Custer Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Custer Park has units with dishwashers.
