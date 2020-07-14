Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Custer Park.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Custer Park has newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Stylish interiors make for a decadent living environment. We also have a diverse selection of amenities and a convenient location. Apply for one of our Plano apartments today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $150-$250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed.
Parking Details: Carports are $20., Open parking available for residents and visitors.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Custer Park have any available units?
Custer Park offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $899 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,099. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Custer Park have?
Some of Custer Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Custer Park currently offering any rent specials?
Custer Park is offering the following rent specials: Waiving application, admin and deposit. $100 Down if approved goes towards first months rent.
Is Custer Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Custer Park is pet friendly.
Does Custer Park offer parking?
Yes, Custer Park offers parking.
Does Custer Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Custer Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.