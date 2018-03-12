Rent Calculator
3317 Oak Vista Drive
3317 Oak Vista Drive
3317 Oak Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3317 Oak Vista Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well cared for home across the street from Santa Fe Trail & Park, large lot, wood floors, built ins, close to everything. Currently occupied available for move in 6-5
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3317 Oak Vista Drive have any available units?
3317 Oak Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3317 Oak Vista Drive have?
Some of 3317 Oak Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3317 Oak Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Oak Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Oak Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Oak Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3317 Oak Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Oak Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 3317 Oak Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Oak Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Oak Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 3317 Oak Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Oak Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 3317 Oak Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Oak Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Oak Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
