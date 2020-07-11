All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

Legends at Chase Oaks

Open Now until 5:30pm
701 Legacy Dr · (833) 984-0619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX 75023

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3222 · Avail. Aug 14

$902

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 3228 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 1418 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1927 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 2024 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,342

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 2012 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,377

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3314 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,706

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1362 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legends at Chase Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Let your story unfold at Legends at Chase Oaks Apartments. Situated iLet your story unfold at Legends at Chase Oaks Apartments. Situated in Plano, TX with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping, our serene community stretches out over acres of lush grounds, surrounded by the picturesque greens of The Courses at Watters Creek.

You'll be able to choose from eleven spacious floorplans which offer newly renovated interiors. Striking designer touches like granite counters, subway-tile backsplashes, engineered plank flooring and updated lighting and fixtures will make you want to call Legends at Chase Oaks home. Many of our plans also feature direct access one or two car garages!

Memorable on-site amenities like our elegant clubhouse, will pamper you with a business center, fitness center, lounge and cardio zone. Rather relax than break a sweat? We've got you covered in our expansive pool area with two pools, two spas, and plenty of lounge chairs.

Come see us in person - we are located at 701 Legacy Drive, just one minute west of Highway 75, giving you easy access to all of Plano, and the DFW metroplex! Schedule your personal tour now, and choose Legends at Chase Oaks, welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: $200 1 bedroom, $300 2 bedroom, $400 3 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400.00 for One Pet, up to Half Refundable $600.00 for Two Pets, up to Half Refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs. Weight limit. Breed restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for more details.
Dogs
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Legends at Chase Oaks have any available units?
Legends at Chase Oaks has 21 units available starting at $902 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Legends at Chase Oaks have?
Some of Legends at Chase Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legends at Chase Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Legends at Chase Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legends at Chase Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Legends at Chase Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Legends at Chase Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Legends at Chase Oaks offers parking.
Does Legends at Chase Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legends at Chase Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legends at Chase Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Legends at Chase Oaks has a pool.
Does Legends at Chase Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Legends at Chase Oaks has accessible units.
Does Legends at Chase Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legends at Chase Oaks has units with dishwashers.

