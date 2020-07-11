Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

Let your story unfold at Legends at Chase Oaks Apartments. Situated iLet your story unfold at Legends at Chase Oaks Apartments. Situated in Plano, TX with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping, our serene community stretches out over acres of lush grounds, surrounded by the picturesque greens of The Courses at Watters Creek.



You'll be able to choose from eleven spacious floorplans which offer newly renovated interiors. Striking designer touches like granite counters, subway-tile backsplashes, engineered plank flooring and updated lighting and fixtures will make you want to call Legends at Chase Oaks home. Many of our plans also feature direct access one or two car garages!



Memorable on-site amenities like our elegant clubhouse, will pamper you with a business center, fitness center, lounge and cardio zone. Rather relax than break a sweat? We've got you covered in our expansive pool area with two pools, two spas, and plenty of lounge chairs.



Come see us in person - we are located at 701 Legacy Drive, just one minute west of Highway 75, giving you easy access to all of Plano, and the DFW metroplex! Schedule your personal tour now, and choose Legends at Chase Oaks, welcome home!