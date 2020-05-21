850 Hwy 46 South

Amenities

Your Lake Front Paradise Awaits! 3/3.5 Home Filled with Amenities! Don't Miss Out! Features Include: Stove Top, Double Ovens, Microwave, Dishwasher, Double Sided Refrigerator, Wood/Tile/Newly Installed Carpet, 2 Living Areas, Formal Dining Room, Sunroom, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Large Walk In Shower with Walk In Closets in Master Bathroom, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, 3 Wood Burning Fireplaces, Pool Table, Gun Cabinets, Sprinkler System, Yard Care/Pest Control Included, Alarm System (Tenant Expense if Activated), and Gorgeous Views of Lake Dunlap! CISD. Renters Insurance Required. No Pets.



*No Boats Allowed*