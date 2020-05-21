All apartments in New Braunfels
850 Hwy 46 South

850 Texas Highway 46 · No Longer Available
Location

850 Texas Highway 46, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool table
Your Lake Front Paradise Awaits! 3/3.5 Home Filled with Amenities! Don't Miss Out! Features Include: Stove Top, Double Ovens, Microwave, Dishwasher, Double Sided Refrigerator, Wood/Tile/Newly Installed Carpet, 2 Living Areas, Formal Dining Room, Sunroom, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Large Walk In Shower with Walk In Closets in Master Bathroom, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, 3 Wood Burning Fireplaces, Pool Table, Gun Cabinets, Sprinkler System, Yard Care/Pest Control Included, Alarm System (Tenant Expense if Activated), and Gorgeous Views of Lake Dunlap! CISD. Renters Insurance Required. No Pets.

*No Boats Allowed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Hwy 46 South have any available units?
850 Hwy 46 South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 850 Hwy 46 South have?
Some of 850 Hwy 46 South's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Hwy 46 South currently offering any rent specials?
850 Hwy 46 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Hwy 46 South pet-friendly?
No, 850 Hwy 46 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 850 Hwy 46 South offer parking?
No, 850 Hwy 46 South does not offer parking.
Does 850 Hwy 46 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Hwy 46 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Hwy 46 South have a pool?
No, 850 Hwy 46 South does not have a pool.
Does 850 Hwy 46 South have accessible units?
No, 850 Hwy 46 South does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Hwy 46 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Hwy 46 South has units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Hwy 46 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Hwy 46 South does not have units with air conditioning.

