38 Apartments for rent in New Braunfels, TX with hardwood floors
New Braunfels is the proud home of Schlitterbahn - which has been voted the number one water park in the country for 16 years running.
Charm, accessibility and the best water park in the country. Really what else could you want? The truth is that New Braunfels often falls under the radar of folks who are distracted by the town's more prominent neighbors (San Antonio, Austin and even San Marcos). But with its historic downtown buildings and its lively seasonal festivals, New Braunfels has a distinct charm that makes it stand out all on its own. Not that you should ignore the town's proximity to its bigger neighbors. New Braunfels' location means that residents can take an easy drive to some of central Texas's most popular destinations. Less than an hour from San Antonio and San Marcos, this town also makes a great place to live for people who commute or travel frequently to either area. But lets get to the part you're really wondering about, shall we? The water park. Schlitterbahn may be hard to pronounce (and spell), but there's nothing easier than spending a day shooting down water slides, speeding through an aquatic pipeline or letting off some steam in a heated pool with a swim up bar. Schlitterbahn is the major attraction of the town, with many residents purchasing season passes to enjoy the park all season long. Keep reading to learn more about this super cool, super underrated town. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Braunfels renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.