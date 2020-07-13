Apartment List
/
TX
/
new braunfels
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

103 Apartments for rent in New Braunfels, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Braunfels apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
$
183 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
30 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$1,015
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
39 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
36 Units Available
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1408 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
43 Units Available
Landa Park
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1297 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 01:09pm
5 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 07:44am
6 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
16 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
15 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
42 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
256 Sapphire
256 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
256 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! LOADED with Upgrades & Amenities! - Brand New 4/2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
691 Rosemary
691 Rose Mary Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! - 3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! Across from Seele Elementary, This Amazing Find Won't Last Long! Features Include: Refrigerator,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
905 Crystal Brook Cove
905 Crystal Brook Cv, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1460 sqft
905 Crystal Brook Cove Available 07/15/20 2 Weeks FREE! Fantastic 3/2.5/2 Townhome Inside the Loop! Live Minutes from Faust St Bridge & Guadalupe River! - 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
927 Langesmill Br
927 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1719 sqft
927 Langesmill Br Available 08/14/20 2 Weeks Free Rent! Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Townhome With Upgraded Amenities! Stainless Appliances & Granite Counters! - 2 Weeks Free Rent! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
935 Langesmill Br
935 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1719 sqft
935 Langesmill Br Available 07/15/20 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Wonderful 3/2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
720 Gristmill Dr
720 Gristmill Dr, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1460 sqft
720 Gristmill Dr Available 07/15/20 Bright And Open 3/2.5/2 Townhome With Stainless Appliances! Minutes From Downtown New Braunfels! - Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
343 Creekside Curve
343 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1322 sqft
343 Creekside Curve Available 08/14/20 Fantastic 3/2/2 Duplex Located in Creekside Crossing with Granite Counters & Stainless Appliances! - Fantastic 3/2/2 Duplex Located in Creekside Crossing! Near Shopping & Entertainment! Amenities Include:
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Braunfels, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Braunfels apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Braunfels 3 BedroomsNew Braunfels Accessible ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments under $1,000New Braunfels Apartments with Balcony
New Braunfels Apartments with GarageNew Braunfels Apartments with GymNew Braunfels Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Apartments with PoolNew Braunfels Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New Braunfels Cheap PlacesNew Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Luxury PlacesNew Braunfels Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas