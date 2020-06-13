209 Apartments for rent in Bulverde, TX

/
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
433 Scenic Lullaby
433 Scenic Lullaby, Comal County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2961 sqft
Pristine home located in The Preserve at Singing Hills. Move in ready home that truly has it all including, a study, private dining, media plus a game room & tons of windows that allow the natural light to flow.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
52 Units Available
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1592 sqft
Convenient location, close to schools and major highways. Luxurious units include amenities like washer/dryer hookup, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Residents can take advantage of 24-hour gym, BBQ grills, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
23 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Summerglen
112 Units Available
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$997
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1145 sqft
Welcome Home to Edge and Stone
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25431 Longbranch Run
25431 Longbranch Run, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1625 sqft
Stunning Home With Great Location in San Antonio Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,625 square feet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24810 Birdie Ridge
24810 Birdie Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3856 sqft
24810 Birdie Ridge Available 08/07/20 CANYON SPRINGS - This home boasts an open floor plan with master retreat downstairs, gourmet kitchen, large living room, sep dining room plus study. Upstairs enjoy oversized secondary bedrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
25351 Longbranch Run
25351 Longbranch Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1808 sqft
Easy to maintain and move in ready!!! 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus game room. All bedrooms upstairs. Outdoor covered patio, Nice yard. No smoking allowed inside the house per owners request. Pets ok. No aggressive breeds allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3714 Mendocino Park
3714 Mendocino Park, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3270 sqft
Beautiful home located at "The Point" in Bulverde Village! Great Location!!! The living room opens to kitchen with granite island and ss appliances. Flex room can be used as a second living room or office. Large game room upstairs.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3747 Crimson Star
3747 Crimson Star, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2557 sqft
*Beautiful 4 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac in Bulverde Village*Formal living & dining, and family room have warm paint colors*Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar*Master bath has a separate garden tub & shower, double vanity*Gameroom upstairs*Backyard
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3626 Cotoneaster
3626 Cottoneaster, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2260 sqft
Beautifully remodeled: fresh paint, granite in bathrooms, kitchen and built in desk, New wood floors, new carpet, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, all new lighting fixtures with all LED bulbs, remodeled bath and showers, custom mirrors.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1761 Springwood Dr
1761 Springwood Drive, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1798 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Spring Branch. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and barn.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3738 Fringe Breeze
3738 Fringe Breeze, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bath home in sought after NEISD - Johnson HS! Great open floor plan has large living area w/ sizable kitchen, offering ample cabinet/counter space and stainless steal appliances. FULL BATH AND BEDROOM DOWN.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3242 Bending Creek
3242 Bending Oak, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2152 sqft
SINGLE STORY BEAUTY! This home is immaculate, lots of natural light, high ceilings, open floor plan, brand new carpet and wood plank floors, including master bedroom! Unique porcelain floors in formal dining area. Large living room with fireplace.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3703 Longhorn Creek
3703 Longhorn Creek, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2044 sqft
This home has the greatest lot in the on the street! floors gives it a beautiful look. Wonderful Neighborhood, near Johnson High and other greats schools.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3618 SWEET OLIVE
3618 Sweet Olive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2630 sqft
4 large bedrooms, 3 full baths. Open floor plan. 2 living areas. Stailess steel appliances. Water softener, fridge, washer and dryer.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
26130 Dakota Chief
26130 Dakota Chief, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2926 sqft
Live Among the Clouds! This absolutely breathtaking one-story home is on a beautiful greenbelt with a Texas-size patio/deck for outside relaxation, offering stunning panoramic views of the Preserve.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3626 Arrowwood Bend
3626 Arrowwood Bend, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1945 sqft
This tastefully updated home near TPC features all new interior paint, granite countertops in the kitchen, new exterior paint and tile flooring throughout the entire home. There is no carpet to be found.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
24227 Waterwell Oaks
24227 Waterwell Oaks, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1780 sqft
PROPERTY TO BE READY BY JUNE 1 ++++ GREAT SCHOOLS, CIBOLO GREEN, TEX HILL, JOHNSON.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
27030 VILLA TOSCANA
27030 Villa Toscana, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1368 sqft
Access controlled community in Stone Oak area, close to the Canyons Spring golf club, our clean townhome have fresh paint and steam cleaned carpets.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
27026 Villa Toscana
27026 Villa Toscana, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1466 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY, FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
6820 Spring Branch Road Spring Branch TX 78070
6820 Spring Branch Road, Comal County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3308 sqft
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY STYLE CUSTOM HOME IN BEAUTIFUL AND DESIRABLE SPRING BRANCH HILL COUNTRY AREA! 3308 SQFT OF OPEN FLOOR PLAN AT ITS BEST, 4BEDROOMS - 3.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
25715 WILLARD PATH
25715 Willard Path, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2330 sqft
Stunning one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home plus study. Kitchen features sile stone counter tops and gas cooking that opens to family room with built in cabinets and electric fireplace. Reverse osmosis filtered drinking water system at the kitchen sink.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
514 Carriage House
514 Carriage House, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1887 sqft
*HOME IS TO BE BUILT* PLEASE REFER TO ASSOCIATED DOCS FOR EXTERIOR SELECTIONS AND FLOOR PLANS. IMAGES ARE OF ANOTHER RENTAL HOME IN THE SAME SUBDIVISION. COMPLETION EARLY FALL 2020..
