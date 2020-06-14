Apartment List
/
TX
/
new braunfels
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

105 Apartments for rent in New Braunfels, TX with garage

New Braunfels apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Landa Park
56 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
195 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
$
59 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
42 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1297 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:57am
3 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:54am
$
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
226 Hamburg Avenue
226 Hamburg Avenue, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,797
2382 sqft
Luxury 4 Bedroom with 3 Car Garage on "the hill" in New Braunfels. Available Early June 2020! Highly desirable gated A+ community of Manor Creek.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
261 S Water Ln
261 South Water Lane, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1380 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 Rosalie
307 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
307 Rosalie Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Minutes from Shopping and Entertainment! - Spacious 3/2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
639 Muskogee Bend
639 Muskogee Bend, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2334 sqft
New Braunfels~Spacious 3 bedroom home on corner lot~Ready for Immediate Move In - Move in ready! Spacious 3 bedroom on corner lot with 2 living areas downstairs and bonus gameroom/family room upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
319 Creekside Curve
319 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1760 sqft
319 Creekside Curve Available 06/15/20 Generous 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing! Game Room + Balcony! - Generous 3/2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 Creekside Circle
525 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
525 Creekside Circle Available 07/15/20 Great Open Floorplan! 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Great Open Floorplan! 3/2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 Creekside Curve
310 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1403 sqft
Live Minutes from Creekside Shopping! 3/2.5/2 Duplex with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances! - Live Minutes from Creekside Shopping! 3/2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
534 Creekside Forest
534 Creekside Forest, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1252 sqft
534 Creekside Forest Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Shopping and Entertainment! Refrigerator Included! - Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Shopping and Entertainment! Refrigerator Included! This Duplex Home Comes with an

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
957 Brown Rock
957 Brown Rock Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
957 Brown Rock Available 07/15/20 Nice 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35! - Nice 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35! Features Include: Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Tile

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228-A Anne Louise
228 Anne Louise Dr, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
228-A Anne Louise Available 07/15/20 Nice 3/2/1 Duplex w/ Stained Concrete Floors Throughout! Refrigerator Included! - Nice 3/2/1 Duplex w/ Stained Concrete Floors Throughout! Refrigerator Included! Easy Access to IH-35 & Hwy 46! Features Include

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
311 Creekside Curve
311 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1852 sqft
311 Creekside Curve Available 07/14/20 Don't Miss Out On This Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Home Located at Creekside Crossing! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! - Don't Miss Out On This Spacious 4/2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
691 Rosemary
691 Rose Mary Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! - 3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! Across from Seele Elementary, This Amazing Find Won't Last Long! Features Include: Refrigerator,
City Guide for New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels is the proud home of Schlitterbahn - which has been voted the number one water park in the country for 16 years running.

Charm, accessibility and the best water park in the country. Really what else could you want? The truth is that New Braunfels often falls under the radar of folks who are distracted by the town's more prominent neighbors (San Antonio, Austin and even San Marcos). But with its historic downtown buildings and its lively seasonal festivals, New Braunfels has a distinct charm that makes it stand out all on its own. Not that you should ignore the town's proximity to its bigger neighbors. New Braunfels' location means that residents can take an easy drive to some of central Texas's most popular destinations. Less than an hour from San Antonio and San Marcos, this town also makes a great place to live for people who commute or travel frequently to either area. But lets get to the part you're really wondering about, shall we? The water park. Schlitterbahn may be hard to pronounce (and spell), but there's nothing easier than spending a day shooting down water slides, speeding through an aquatic pipeline or letting off some steam in a heated pool with a swim up bar. Schlitterbahn is the major attraction of the town, with many residents purchasing season passes to enjoy the park all season long. Keep reading to learn more about this super cool, super underrated town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Braunfels 3 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments under $1,000New Braunfels Apartments under $900
New Braunfels Apartments with BalconyNew Braunfels Apartments with GarageNew Braunfels Apartments with GymNew Braunfels Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Apartments with Pool
New Braunfels Apartments with Washer-DryerNew Braunfels Cheap PlacesNew Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Furnished ApartmentsNew Braunfels Luxury PlacesNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas