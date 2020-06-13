/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
29 Cheap Apartments for rent in New Braunfels, TX
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54am
$
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1747 Fm 1101
1747 Farm-to-Market Road 1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
605 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
575 E. Torrey St.
575 East Torrey Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
637 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
520 FM 306
520 Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one of the best bangs for your buck in all of New Braunfels. Come home to a creative interior design, enjoy the remarkable community privileges or explore the nearby dining, entertainment and shopping opportunities.
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1045 Sanger
1045 Sanger Avenue, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090
2094 Sundance Parkway, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
653 sqft
New 2018 | Luxury 1Bdrm | W/D Included | Gated - Property Id: 158923 Community Features: Tanning Beds, Resort Inspired Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledge, Poolside Lounge with Fire Pit, Business Center with High Speed Internet, Grand Outdoor 2 Sided
Results within 5 miles of New Braunfels
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
6827 JASMINE HEIGHT
6827 Jasmine Hts, Comal County, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
625 sqft
SECLUDED SMALL 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CABIN/EFFICIENCY AVAILABLE NOW. RENT INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND WATER BILL. TENANT MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF TRASH SERVICE BEFORE MOVE IN. SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE. PERFECT FOR ONE OR TWO PEOPLE. NO WASHER/DRYER CONNECTION.
Results within 10 miles of New Braunfels
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1150 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1305 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
