Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

55 Apartments for rent in New Braunfels, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to New Braunfels renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
40 Units Available
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
42 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
195 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
59 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,172
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
41 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
29 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:57am
3 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:54am
$
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
16 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
625 Creekside Way
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
1. New luxury 2-bed, 2-bath apartment. 2. Elevator 3. Wood floor 4. Whirlpool stainless steel 5. Gym,Pool 6. Lush green central park with jogging trails 7.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
770 N IH 35
770 I 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you ready to call one of the most beautiful communities in New Braunfels home? Live near Lake Dunlop and enjoy a variety of amenities such as basketball, volleyball, a swimming pool, elaborate fitness center, jogging trails and a 4 acre private

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
520 FM 306
520 Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one of the best bangs for your buck in all of New Braunfels. Come home to a creative interior design, enjoy the remarkable community privileges or explore the nearby dining, entertainment and shopping opportunities.

1 of 100

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1747 Fm 1101
1747 Farm-to-Market Road 1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
605 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
156 Field Rdg
156 Field Ridge, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1586 sqft
3 bedroom / 2 bathroom in Glencrest New Braunfels. Built in 2018! This one story home opens to a flex room that can be used in various ways. The flex room flows seamlessly into the beautiful kitchen.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside
1 Unit Available
161 Creekside Way
161 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
78130 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
931 Langesmill Br
931 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1719 sqft
931 Langesmill Br Available 06/15/20 1 MONTH FREE RENT!! Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Stainless Appliances! Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! - 1 Month FREE Rent! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
717 Milestone Park
717 Milestone Park, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1459 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome Close to Shopping and Restaurants! Refrigerator / Stacked Washer & Dryer Included! - Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels.
City Guide for New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels is the proud home of Schlitterbahn - which has been voted the number one water park in the country for 16 years running.

Charm, accessibility and the best water park in the country. Really what else could you want? The truth is that New Braunfels often falls under the radar of folks who are distracted by the town's more prominent neighbors (San Antonio, Austin and even San Marcos). But with its historic downtown buildings and its lively seasonal festivals, New Braunfels has a distinct charm that makes it stand out all on its own. Not that you should ignore the town's proximity to its bigger neighbors. New Braunfels' location means that residents can take an easy drive to some of central Texas's most popular destinations. Less than an hour from San Antonio and San Marcos, this town also makes a great place to live for people who commute or travel frequently to either area. But lets get to the part you're really wondering about, shall we? The water park. Schlitterbahn may be hard to pronounce (and spell), but there's nothing easier than spending a day shooting down water slides, speeding through an aquatic pipeline or letting off some steam in a heated pool with a swim up bar. Schlitterbahn is the major attraction of the town, with many residents purchasing season passes to enjoy the park all season long. Keep reading to learn more about this super cool, super underrated town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in New Braunfels, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to New Braunfels renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

