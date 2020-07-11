/
luxury apartments
136 Luxury Apartments for rent in New Braunfels, TX
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$1,005
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Landa Park
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1297 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1408 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
859 Spyglass Drive
859 Spyglass Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1563 sqft
Super cute home in a quite cul de sac located off Common street in the coveted Comal ISD. All brick home, spacious open floor plan with eat in kitchen and bay window. Large master bedroom with walk in closets. Master bath has double vanity sinks.
256 Sapphire
256 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
256 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! LOADED with Upgrades & Amenities! - Brand New 4/2.
691 Rosemary
691 Rose Mary Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! - 3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! Across from Seele Elementary, This Amazing Find Won't Last Long! Features Include: Refrigerator,
725 Milestone Park
725 Milestone Park, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1459 sqft
725 Milestone Park Available 07/15/20 Live Minutes from Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Spacious 3/2.5/2 Townhome in Old Mill Crossing! - Live Minutes from Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Spacious 3/2.
1207 Old FM 306
1207 Old Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1261 sqft
1207 Old FM 306 Available 07/14/20 Walk to Historic Gruene and Live Minutes from Creekside Shopping! Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stainless Appliances! - Walk to Historic Gruene and Live Minutes from Creekside Shopping! Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with
918 Crystal Brook Cove
918 Crystal Brook Cv, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1719 sqft
2 Weeks FREE Rent! Luxurious 3/2.5/2 Townhome! Minutes From Gruene, Downtown New Braunfels, & Faust Street Bridge! - 2 Weeks FREE Rent! 3/2.
905 Crystal Brook Cove
905 Crystal Brook Cv, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1460 sqft
905 Crystal Brook Cove Available 07/15/20 2 Weeks FREE! Fantastic 3/2.5/2 Townhome Inside the Loop! Live Minutes from Faust St Bridge & Guadalupe River! - 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs.
3011 Lodgepole
3011 Lodgepole Lane, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1335 sqft
3011 Lodgepole Available 08/14/20 Charming 3/2/1 Duplex with a Great Location & Large Backyard! - Charming 3/2/1 Duplex with a Great Location! Features Include: Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closet, High
