/
/
comal county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM
142 Apartments for rent in Comal County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
47 Units Available
Landa Park
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
28 Units Available
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1408 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
31 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
89 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 23 at 06:08 AM
34 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$930
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$962
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
25 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1152 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
7 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1297 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 05:47 AM
5 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
20 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
15 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
6 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
1 of 100
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1747 Fm 1101
1747 Farm-to-Market Road 1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
605 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
604 Carriage House
604 Carriage House, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
*NOW PRE-LEASING*HOME IS TO BUILT. ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE JANUARY 2020. CEILING TREATMENTS AND CROWN MODELING THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE. CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
3113 Douglas Fir Drive
3113 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1387 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
618 La Bahia Loop
618 La Bahia Loop, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2533 sqft
Available for showing or move in on July 6th! **Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
268 Sapphire
268 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
Luxurious New 4/2.5/2 Townhome Ready For You To Make It Home! So Many Upgrades Throughout! - Luxurious New 4/2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
256 Sapphire
256 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! LOADED with Upgrades & Amenities! - Brand New 4/2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
264 Sapphire
264 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
Your Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! - Your Brand New 4/2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
260 Sapphire
260 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
New Construction 4/2.5/2 Townhome Located in Clear Springs Ranch Filled with Upgrades! - New Construction 4/2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Comal County area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Texas Lutheran University, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, New Braunfels, and Pflugerville have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCanyon Lake, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXCibolo, TXMcQueeney, TX