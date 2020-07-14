Braunfels Haus

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $49 normally, December app fee is $25.
Deposit: 1x1 $199+, 2 bedrooms $299+
Move-in Fees: $75 administrative fee, Deposit to be paid to reserve.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $400
limit: 1
rent: $10
restrictions: Aggressive breeds list applies; 20 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Most apartments get one reserved, covered parking spot. There is plenty of visitor parking throughout.