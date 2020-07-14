All apartments in New Braunfels
Braunfels Haus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Braunfels Haus

730 Howard Street · (201) 365-4316
Location

730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 730 Howard St. Unit 55 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Braunfels Haus.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft
( $899 downstairs with carpet)

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN

Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
(Appliances and countertop colors may vary.)
Patio off of livingroom, faces into courtyard and swimming pool area.
Covered parking (free)

Weekend showings by appointment

NB School District
Close to H.E.B., banks, restaurants, and shopping.
3 blocks from Landa Park
2 blocks from Seele Elementary (NBISD)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3942398)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $49 normally, December app fee is $25.
Deposit: 1x1 $199+, 2 bedrooms $299+
Move-in Fees: $75 administrative fee, Deposit to be paid to reserve.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $400
limit: 1
rent: $10
restrictions: Aggressive breeds list applies; 20 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Most apartments get one reserved, covered parking spot. There is plenty of visitor parking throughout.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Braunfels Haus have any available units?
Braunfels Haus has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Braunfels Haus have?
Some of Braunfels Haus's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Braunfels Haus currently offering any rent specials?
Braunfels Haus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Braunfels Haus pet-friendly?
Yes, Braunfels Haus is pet friendly.
Does Braunfels Haus offer parking?
Yes, Braunfels Haus offers parking.
Does Braunfels Haus have units with washers and dryers?
No, Braunfels Haus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Braunfels Haus have a pool?
Yes, Braunfels Haus has a pool.
Does Braunfels Haus have accessible units?
No, Braunfels Haus does not have accessible units.
Does Braunfels Haus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Braunfels Haus has units with dishwashers.
Does Braunfels Haus have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Braunfels Haus has units with air conditioning.
