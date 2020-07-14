Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse concierge internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School. With floorplans that are both modern and spacious, coming home has never felt so rejuvenating! Come meet one of our welcoming team members today and you will find so much to love about Canyon House in New Braunfels.