Canyon House
Canyon House

1747 FM-1101 · (830) 215-3152
Location

1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12103 · Avail. Aug 11

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 12301 · Avail. Aug 4

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 13301 · Avail. Aug 19

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02307 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,228

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School. With floorplans that are both modern and spacious, coming home has never felt so rejuvenating! Come meet one of our welcoming team members today and you will find so much to love about Canyon House in New Braunfels.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Non refundable deposit waiver fee $145.50-$213.50 or refundable deposit $500-$1000. Deposit or waiver fee is based on credit/background.
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $55 dog DNA registration fee, Facilities fee $44.93-$64.27 based on floorplan (prorated at move in).
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Facilities fee: $44.93, $53.27, 64.82 based on 1, 2, 3 bedrooms.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Non-agressive breeds, 75 lb weight limit
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Two pets max, nothing exotic
Parking Details: Open parking, carports reserved for monthly fee.
Storage Details: Storage units are 5x8, additional monthly fee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon House have any available units?
Canyon House has 9 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Canyon House have?
Some of Canyon House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon House currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon House pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon House is pet friendly.
Does Canyon House offer parking?
Yes, Canyon House offers parking.
Does Canyon House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canyon House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon House have a pool?
Yes, Canyon House has a pool.
Does Canyon House have accessible units?
Yes, Canyon House has accessible units.
Does Canyon House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon House has units with dishwashers.
Does Canyon House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Canyon House has units with air conditioning.
