Canyon House

Lease Length: 2-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Non refundable deposit waiver fee $145.50-$213.50 or refundable deposit $500-$1000. Deposit or waiver fee is based on credit/background.
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $55 dog DNA registration fee, Facilities fee $44.93-$64.27 based on floorplan (prorated at move in).
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Facilities fee: $44.93, $53.27, 64.82 based on 1, 2, 3 bedrooms.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Non-agressive breeds, 75 lb weight limit
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Two pets max, nothing exotic