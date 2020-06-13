/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:14 AM
133 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Braunfels, TX
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
43 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
12 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1297 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
198 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1366 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
59 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1507 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:57am
3 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
17 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
680 Creekside Circle - 1
680 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1252 sqft
This Luxury Duplex Home comes with a Fenced in Backyard for your furry friends and tons of other luxuries such as an Automatic Sprinkler System, Xeriscape Front Yard, Garage Door Opener, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/Carpet in Bedrooms, and Beautiful
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3029 Douglas Fir
3029 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1214 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom two bath duplex on Douglas Fir, Stained concrete through out the entire property. Nice sized backyard with wooden privacy fence. Garden tub in the master with large walk in closet Nice sized laundry room open kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
614 Riverside Drive
614 Riverside Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1695 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Near The Guadalupe River - Spacious 3 Bedroom home, granite countertops, all fresh paint, upgraded light fixtures.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
691 Rosemary
691 Rose Mary Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! - 3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! Across from Seele Elementary, This Amazing Find Won't Last Long! Features Include: Refrigerator,
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2582 Pahmeyer Rd.
2582 Pahmeyer Road, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
2582 Pahmeyer Rd. Available 06/16/20 BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX, NEAR SHOPPING & I-35! - Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom 2 bath with high ceilings and stained concrete floors.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Untermaier
314 Untermaier St, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1380 sqft
Brand New 3/2.5/1.5 Fourplex Filled with Amenities! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! - Brand New 3/2.5/1.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Rosalie
307 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
307 Rosalie Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Minutes from Shopping and Entertainment! - Spacious 3/2.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
228-A Anne Louise
228 Anne Louise Dr, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
228-A Anne Louise Available 07/15/20 Nice 3/2/1 Duplex w/ Stained Concrete Floors Throughout! Refrigerator Included! - Nice 3/2/1 Duplex w/ Stained Concrete Floors Throughout! Refrigerator Included! Easy Access to IH-35 & Hwy 46! Features Include
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Milestone Park
725 Milestone Park, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1459 sqft
725 Milestone Park Available 07/15/20 Live Minutes from Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Spacious 3/2.5/2 Townhome in Old Mill Crossing! - Live Minutes from Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Spacious 3/2.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
914 Crystal Brook Cove
914 Crystal Brook Cv, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1719 sqft
914 Crystal Brook Cove Available 07/15/20 1 Month FREE Rent! Live Inside The Loop, Minutes from Gruene & Downtown New Braunfels! Gorgeous 3/2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
909 Crystal Brook Cove
909 Crystal Brook Cv, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1460 sqft
2 Weeks FREE Rent! Spacious 3/2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
717 Milestone Park
717 Milestone Park, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1459 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome Close to Shopping and Restaurants! Refrigerator / Stacked Washer & Dryer Included! - Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Milestone Park
721 Milestone Park, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1459 sqft
721 Milestone Park Available 07/15/20 Live Inside The Loop Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Faust Street Bridge! Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome! - Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1257 Old FM 306
1257 Old Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1254 sqft
1257 Old FM 306 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Located Minutes From Historic Gruene & Creekside Shopping! - Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Located Minutes From Historic Gruene & Creekside Shopping! This Home Comes Complete with Stainless Steel
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
639 Muskogee Bend
639 Muskogee Bend, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2334 sqft
New Braunfels~Spacious 3 bedroom home on corner lot~Ready for Immediate Move In - Move in ready! Spacious 3 bedroom on corner lot with 2 living areas downstairs and bonus gameroom/family room upstairs.
Similar Pages
New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Braunfels 3 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments under $1,000New Braunfels Apartments under $900
New Braunfels Apartments with BalconyNew Braunfels Apartments with GarageNew Braunfels Apartments with GymNew Braunfels Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX