/
/
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
41 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in New Braunfels, TX
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:17am
4 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
$
183 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
39 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
36 Units Available
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1408 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
14 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
42 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
22 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
520 FM 306
520 Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one of the best bangs for your buck in all of New Braunfels. Come home to a creative interior design, enjoy the remarkable community privileges or explore the nearby dining, entertainment and shopping opportunities.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
575 E. Torrey St.
575 East Torrey Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
637 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1045 Sanger
1045 Sanger Avenue, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090
2094 Sundance Parkway, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
653 sqft
New 2018 | Luxury 1Bdrm | W/D Included | Gated - Property Id: 158923 Community Features: Tanning Beds, Resort Inspired Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledge, Poolside Lounge with Fire Pit, Business Center with High Speed Internet, Grand Outdoor 2 Sided
1 of 100
Last updated July 13 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
1747 Fm 1101
1747 Farm-to-Market Road 1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
605 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Results within 1 mile of New Braunfels
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
1911 Wald Road
1911 Wald Road, Comal County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
Newer 2 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home rental in nice gated community. Rent includes water, trash, and lawn care. All kitchen appliances included. Vinyl wood in living/kitchen. Carpet in both bedrooms. Washer/Dryer connections inside each unit.
Results within 10 miles of New Braunfels
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
12 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
Similar Pages
New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Braunfels 3 BedroomsNew Braunfels Accessible ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments under $1,000New Braunfels Apartments with Balcony
New Braunfels Apartments with GarageNew Braunfels Apartments with GymNew Braunfels Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Apartments with PoolNew Braunfels Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX