2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
51 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Braunfels, TX
22 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Landa Park
58 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
43 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
40 Units Available
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
11 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
970 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
43 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
197 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
31 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
20 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
55 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
18 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
12 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1009 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 Unit Available
241 Bobolink
241 Bobolink Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
833 sqft
Excellent Location! Cozy 2/1 Duplex with Carport! Newly Installed Flooring! - Excellent Location! Cozy 2/1 Duplex with Carport! This Home is Close to IH35 for Commuters and Comes Complete with a Stove, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, New Vinyl Plank
1 Unit Available
3012 Green Mountain
3012 Green Mountain Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1214 sqft
3012 Green Mountain Available 07/15/20 Nice Open Floorplan! 2/2/1 2-Story Duplex Home! - Nice Open Floorplan! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Home Close To IH 35 For Easy Communting! Features Include: Tile/Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven
1 Unit Available
625 Creekside Way
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
1. New luxury 2-bed, 2-bath apartment. 2. Elevator 3. Wood floor 4. Whirlpool stainless steel 5. Gym,Pool 6. Lush green central park with jogging trails 7.
1 Unit Available
1214 Hillcrest Drive
1214 Hillcrest Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan. Large laundry room. Great location close to highways, shopping and more! Tile through tout, updated kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
342 Bobolink Drive
342 Bobolink Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1464 sqft
This German style 2 bedroom 2 bath home is waiting you. Bonus room could be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. The wood burning rock fireplace nestled in the living room gives the home a warm and cozy feel.
1 Unit Available
284 Perryman Street
284 Perryman Street, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1012 sqft
Updated two-bedroom, one bath. Beautiful hardwood floors, and contemporary paint. Lots of cabinets and a breakfast area. Living room has character with the built-in niche. Laundry hook ups and carport.
1 Unit Available
183 E LINCOLN ST
183 East Lincoln Street, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Great home in the heart of New Braunfels. Desirable location with the Comal river across the street and Schlitterbahn a block away. Very convienent to downtown. This home has many new updates, mature trees and covered parking.
