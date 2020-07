Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center e-payments hot tub internet access

Enjoy the extraordinary lifestyle of La Sierra Apartment Homes, where the combination of superior quality joins with everyday convenience at your doorstep. La Sierra, located centrally between San Antonio and Austin, celebrates the comfort of home with an urban lineup of luxury.



Enjoy creative interior designs, remarkable community privileges and the convenience of the local scene. After you enjoy neighboring fine dining, city-shopping and the surrounding entertainment venues, come back to relaxation and the comfort of your new home.