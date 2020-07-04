9813 Walnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

One of A Kind Condo located in sought-after Richland Trace Condominiums. The condo features a great open layout with vaulted ceilings in the living room. Beautiful light bright ceramic-tile flooring in the living area and red slate covers the fireplace. Nice and cozy fully equipped kitchen, all of the appliances are included, stackable washer & dryer as well. Oversized master bedroom with two walking closets for plenty of storage. Amazing balcony with a bonus storage room facing the green gardens and the community pool. Located close to shopping and bus lines, minutes from Richland Community College and easy commute for North Dallas. Come see & enjoy a great location with Richardson Schools & amazing landlords.