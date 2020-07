Amenities

Now Leasing! Alexan Lower Greenville offers studios, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Introducing a new apartment community inspired by the craftsman-styled homes of the late 19th century. With its central location, unrivaled amenities and a short walk to one of the most buzz-worthy scenes in Dallas, look no further than Alexan Lower Greenville. Finding luxury apartment features to love is easy when you can enjoy so many choices. Enjoy the warm and comforting welcome that only plank flooring throughout your living areas can provide as soon as you walk through your front door. Beauty isnt the only thing you will meet at your front door. Discover the convenience of keyless entry and USB outlets. Feel the space that nine-foot ceilings provide throughout your home. Real wood flooring, luxury spa shower/tub combos. Alexan Lower Greenville has so many amenities for you to enjoy! From staying in shape with the modern, two-level fitness center and yoga studio, to hanging out in the 5th-floor clubroom with shuffleboard, billiards, a full kitchen, plus an outdoor deck offering fantastic views of downtown and much more. Discover your new luxury apartment near Lower Greenville when you choose life at the Alexan Lower Greenville luxury apartment homes in Dallas Texas.