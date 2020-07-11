GARDEN VILLA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: you want a home with serious sex appeal



The Garden Villas are a perfect 10. The smallest, and most intimate boutique residence in the entire city, residents enjoy the kind of luxury lifestyle you only get at a five-star resort and spa. The courtyard’s pool and garden oasis is truly an indoor-outdoor sensory experience—dancing reflections from the water into your living room seem to beckon you to take a moonlit swim.



What’s outdoors:



Cool and dead sexy curb appeal

A stunning courtyard with stylish designer furniture, gourmet dining and fireplace, and a pool with waterfalls

Vibrant courtyard vibe with a pool steps from every unit

Spa-like views in a natural paradise



What’s indoors:



Elegant hardwood floors throughout

Stylish dining room crystal chandeliers

Double french doors that open out to the outdoor courtyard oasis

Limestone floors in kitchen and bath

Floor to ceiling glass with incredible views

and so much more!



Property style profile: res