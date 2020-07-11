All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
GARDEN VILLA
GARDEN VILLA

5121 Gaston Avenue · (831) 609-9993
Location

5121 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from GARDEN VILLA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you want a home with serious sex appeal

The Garden Villas are a perfect 10. The smallest, and most intimate boutique residence in the entire city, residents enjoy the kind of luxury lifestyle you only get at a five-star resort and spa. The courtyard’s pool and garden oasis is truly an indoor-outdoor sensory experience—dancing reflections from the water into your living room seem to beckon you to take a moonlit swim.

What’s outdoors:

Cool and dead sexy curb appeal
A stunning courtyard with stylish designer furniture, gourmet dining and fireplace, and a pool with waterfalls
Vibrant courtyard vibe with a pool steps from every unit
Spa-like views in a natural paradise

What’s indoors:

Elegant hardwood floors throughout
Stylish dining room crystal chandeliers
Double french doors that open out to the outdoor courtyard oasis
Limestone floors in kitchen and bath
Floor to ceiling glass with incredible views
and so much more!

Property style profile: res

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 13-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive breed, 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $750
restrictions: 0 - 20 pounds on properties that allow dogs on 2nd floor. 0 - 30 pounds on all first floor units with yards. 31 - 50 pounds on all first floor units with yards
Cats
deposit: $300
restrictions: Allowed on all properties except 5200 Gaston (Green House) or 5002 Junius (Modern)
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered: $40/month, gated, open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

