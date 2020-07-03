9801 Royal Lane

Amenities
Totally undated 2bd 1ba condo in convenient location. Kitchen has new appliances and granite countertops. Small utility off kitchen with full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Large dining room off kitchen with large window. Living has vaulted ceiling, wet bar, mirrored wall, fireplace and french doors to balcony. Master bedroom has 2 closets, one is walk-in. Condo is open and bright. No Pets allowed.
***Utilities included in rent.****
***Owner is licensed agent (listing agent).***
Complex is currently being repainted on exterior.