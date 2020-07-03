All apartments in Dallas
9801 Royal Lane

9801 Royal Lane
Location

9801 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Totally undated 2bd 1ba condo in convenient location. Kitchen has new appliances and granite countertops. Small utility off kitchen with full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Large dining room off kitchen with large window. Living has vaulted ceiling, wet bar, mirrored wall, fireplace and french doors to balcony. Master bedroom has 2 closets, one is walk-in. Condo is open and bright. No Pets allowed.
***Utilities included in rent.****
***Owner is licensed agent (listing agent).***
Complex is currently being repainted on exterior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

