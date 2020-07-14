Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse dog park internet access internet cafe

Welcome to Seville Uptown, the premier apartments in Dallas, Texas. Our charming community in the Oak Lawn neighborhood offers apartment homes with stunning loft-style layouts that are designed to fit perfectly with your unique style and meet all your modern needs. With floor plans that feature a fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and sleek wood flooring, you can find the peace of mind you've been searching for in your comfortable new abode. Select apartments offer residents a stunning view of the Dallas cityscape, and our entire community enjoys a convenient, picturesque location that is within distance of the best dining, entertainment, and shopping in the city. Plus, with controlled building access and a multi-level parking garage with remote control access, our scenic and pet-friendly property has it all. Come home to above-and-beyond comfort you deserve as a resident of Seville Uptown today!