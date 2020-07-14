All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Seville Uptown.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Seville Uptown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Seville Uptown

2626 Reagan St · (214) 238-9733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2626 Reagan St, Dallas, TX 75219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3225 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 2316 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 3211 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

See 38+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0228 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 0453 · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 0229 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seville Uptown.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
internet cafe
Welcome to Seville Uptown, the premier apartments in Dallas, Texas. Our charming community in the Oak Lawn neighborhood offers apartment homes with stunning loft-style layouts that are designed to fit perfectly with your unique style and meet all your modern needs. With floor plans that feature a fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and sleek wood flooring, you can find the peace of mind you've been searching for in your comfortable new abode. Select apartments offer residents a stunning view of the Dallas cityscape, and our entire community enjoys a convenient, picturesque location that is within distance of the best dining, entertainment, and shopping in the city. Plus, with controlled building access and a multi-level parking garage with remote control access, our scenic and pet-friendly property has it all. Come home to above-and-beyond comfort you deserve as a resident of Seville Uptown today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300-$900
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Weight and breed
Dogs
restrictions: Interview required
Parking Details: Space is provided additional space is $25 per unit.
Storage Details: Sufficient storage is provided 6x8 or 4x6

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seville Uptown have any available units?
Seville Uptown has 46 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Seville Uptown have?
Some of Seville Uptown's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seville Uptown currently offering any rent specials?
Seville Uptown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seville Uptown pet-friendly?
Yes, Seville Uptown is pet friendly.
Does Seville Uptown offer parking?
Yes, Seville Uptown offers parking.
Does Seville Uptown have units with washers and dryers?
No, Seville Uptown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Seville Uptown have a pool?
Yes, Seville Uptown has a pool.
Does Seville Uptown have accessible units?
No, Seville Uptown does not have accessible units.
Does Seville Uptown have units with dishwashers?
No, Seville Uptown does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Seville Uptown?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
The Herschel
4220 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity