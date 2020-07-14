Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool table bbq/grill garage lobby media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room e-payments internet access key fob access online portal smoke-free community

400 North Ervay provides urban upscale living combined with an eclectic perspective. Our Downtown Dallas luxury apartments offer residents a wealth of historic elegance with 78 restored apartments in the former Post Office and Court House, between the Main Street and Arts Districts. Our residents can absorb the energy and ambiance of Downtown Dallas from our rooftop terrace, easily commute via immediate DART access, and live in privacy without sacrificing their easy access to all that the Dallas Arts District has to offer. With a location near I-35E, I-30, and Highway 75, commuting anywhere from our luxury Downtown Dallas apartments becomes much easier.Enjoy beautiful views and world-class amenities at our apartments in Downtown Dallas, TX. Our preserved historical details exude old-world style, maintaining the tradition found in the surrounding areas like the Dallas Arts and Main Street Districts.