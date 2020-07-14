All apartments in Dallas
400 North Ervay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

400 North Ervay

400 N Ervay St · (507) 338-6128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 N Ervay St, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 200 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 500 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 400 North Ervay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
400 North Ervay provides urban upscale living combined with an eclectic perspective. Our Downtown Dallas luxury apartments offer residents a wealth of historic elegance with 78 restored apartments in the former Post Office and Court House, between the Main Street and Arts Districts. Our residents can absorb the energy and ambiance of Downtown Dallas from our rooftop terrace, easily commute via immediate DART access, and live in privacy without sacrificing their easy access to all that the Dallas Arts District has to offer. With a location near I-35E, I-30, and Highway 75, commuting anywhere from our luxury Downtown Dallas apartments becomes much easier.Enjoy beautiful views and world-class amenities at our apartments in Downtown Dallas, TX. Our preserved historical details exude old-world style, maintaining the tradition found in the surrounding areas like the Dallas Arts and Main Street Districts.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85
Deposit: 1b1b $500 Refundable; Sure Deposit $87.50 - 2b2b Refundable Deposit $750; Sure Deposit $131.25
Move-in Fees: $85 Application Fee, $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Large Storage $125 / Small Storage $75

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 North Ervay have any available units?
400 North Ervay has 16 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 North Ervay have?
Some of 400 North Ervay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 North Ervay currently offering any rent specials?
400 North Ervay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 North Ervay pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 North Ervay is pet friendly.
Does 400 North Ervay offer parking?
Yes, 400 North Ervay offers parking.
Does 400 North Ervay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 North Ervay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 North Ervay have a pool?
No, 400 North Ervay does not have a pool.
Does 400 North Ervay have accessible units?
No, 400 North Ervay does not have accessible units.
Does 400 North Ervay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 North Ervay has units with dishwashers.
